Hotel quarantine for travellers with no valid pre-travel Covid test

Travellers who do not have a pre-travel Covid test will be obliged to enter mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ), under new emergency laws to be passed by the Dáil this week.

It is not yet clear if that requirement will apply within the European Union and Opposition parties are already demanding clarity to the new legislation.

The Bill allows for those who arrive in the State without a valid pre-travel test (which is no longer defined exclusively as a PCR test) to be obliged to enter MHQ under certain circumstances; the Minister is given the power to set out in regulation the circumstances under which this obligation would apply.

In response to the Omicron variant strain of Covid-19, the Cabinet has approved new powers for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

While the powers will largely be along the lines of the system which operated before, the main changes relate to the power of the Minister to set out alternative arrangements for those who arrive without a valid pre-travel test (such as post-arrival testing without entering quarantine).

It also allows provision for some travellers to seek assurance in advance of travelling that they either will not have to enter quarantine or that they will be allowed temporary release on humanitarian or medical grounds.

The re-establishment of mandatory quarantine in designated hotels will require the introduction of primary legislation by the Dáil and Seanad this week.

The note for opposition party whips, says based on the lessons learned during the period in which MHQ was in operation, a number of changes are foreseen.

The bill provides for the designation of certain states as areas of concern, and the obligation on travellers who have been in those states in the 14 days prior to arrival in Ireland to enter. A short list of exemptions will apply to this obligation.

Under the law, travellers will pay for their quarantine, with provision made for hardship cases by regulation.

As applied previously, a system of review by independent appeals officers will be established for those in quarantine. The Bill also allows for travellers to seek confirmation in advance of travel, under some circumstances, that they will not be obliged to enter quarantine.

The bill also states that provision is made for unaccompanied minors and those seeking international protection to undertake their quarantine by alternative means.

In terms of sanctions, the Bill creates a series of offences around MHQ, including in relation to the failure to pre-book a place in quarantine, attempting to leave quarantine without authorisation, assisting a person to leave quarantine without authorisation, refusing to follow the instruction of a member of An Garda Síochána to return to quarantine, and making false declarations.

The Bill allows for the contracting of hotels and related services (such as transport, and the provision of health services within quarantine hotels) and for the setting of standards and monitoring of facilities.

“An obligation is placed on travel organisers (principally airlines and ferry companies) to make reasonable efforts to inform passengers of their obligations in advance of travel and to ensure that non-compliant travellers are not allowed to travel,” the Bill states.

“These features are largely the same as those previously in operation,” the notes adds.