Ireland 'will be unaffected' by new UK travel rules

Simon Coveney has confirmed that the UK’s new travel measures will not apply to Ireland.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said that the measures will not apply to the common travel area.

The British government announced new measures on Saturday after two cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant were confirmed in England.

Passengers arriving to the UK have been told that from 4am on Tuesday they will have to take a PCR test for Covid-19, with the expectation they will have to self-isolate until they test negative.

All contacts with a suspected case of Omicron will have to isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, amid concerns existing jabs will be less effective against the strain that is believed to spread rapidly.

Writing on social media, Mr Coveney said travellers from Ireland to the UK will be “unaffected”.

“Happy to receive confirmation that new Covid-19 international travel measures announced by UK Govt, involving extra PCR testing on arrival, will NOT apply to the CTA.

Happy to receive CONFIRMATION that new #COVID19 international travel measures announced by U.K. Govt, involving extra PCR testing on arrival, will NOT apply to the CTA. So travellers from #Ireland to U.K. will be unaffected. @BritEmbDublin @dfatirl https://t.co/TDWvETEtwq — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) November 28, 2021

The CTA comprises of the island of Ireland, Britain, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands.

Cases of the new variant have been reported in the UK, Italy, Germany and Australia.

Last night, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) confirmed that it is aware of the reports of the variant being reported in parts of Europe.

Nphet said a series of initial measures have been put in place to mitigate against the arrival of this variant to Ireland.

Measures currently in place include applying the “emergency brake” in respect of the countries concerned, updating visa requirements for those countries and changing travel advisory to “avoid non-essential travel” to these countries, which are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"Irish residents returning home from these countries will be required to undergo strict home quarantine regardless of vaccine/recovery/test status and undergo PCR testing during quarantine."

The Nphet Epidemiological Team are meeting regularly over the weekend to monitor the situation and are currently considering further required measures.