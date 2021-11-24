Irish citizens urged to leave Ethiopia amid conflict between government and rebels

Irish citizens have been asked to leave Ethiopia by the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Simon Coveney made the appeal due to fighting in the country between government forces and the Tigrayan rebel group.

Earlier this week, the Ethiopian government informed Ireland’s embassy in Addis Ababa that four of the six Irish diplomats serving at the Embassy must leave the country within one week. Ambassador Nicola Brennan and one other diplomat have been permitted to stay.

Ethiopia's government told Mr Coveney that the scaling down of operations was due to "the positions Ireland has articulated internationally, including at the UN Security Council, on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis" in the country.

Thousands of people have been killed since the political dispute turned deadly in November last year. The aftermath of an airstrike in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia last month. Photo: AP

Mr Coveney has said that the situation in Ethiopia is "of grave concern" to him. Thousands of people have been killed since the political dispute turned deadly in November last year. Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray forces who have been fighting its soldiers and allied forces since November. Aid workers have denied this.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said that Irish people should leave the country due to an inability to provide consular assistance in the country.

“I deeply regret this decision by the government of Ethiopia. Ireland has had a diplomatic presence in Ethiopia since 1994, working in partnership with the government and people of Ethiopia to support the development of their country."

Mr Coveney added that Ethiopia has been the largest recipient of Irish Aid funds in the last five years, in what he called "a demonstration of Ireland’s deep commitment to the country". He said that while the embassy in Addis Ababa will remain open, it is best that Irish people leave the country immediately.

“Our embassy in Addis Ababa remains open, with the team continuing to discharge their responsibilities, including in relation to the international organisations to which we are accredited, including the African Union and IGAD.

"Ireland fully supports the role of the African Union in seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict, including through the work of its Special Envoy, former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo. We are committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

“In the context of the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia, the focus of the Embassy will be the provision of consular services, although the reduction of our diplomatic staff numbers by two thirds will inevitably affect our ability to fully provide such services. We recommend against all travel to Ethiopia and Irish citizens in Ethiopia should leave the country by commercial means immediately."