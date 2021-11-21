Fianna Fáil TD and Taoiseach 'clash over Grace Dáil speech'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin suggested that party colleague John McGuinness "abused Dáil privilege" in a speech on the Grace case, during which Mr McGuinness said HSE officials were "criminals".

According to multiple sources, during last week's parliamentary party meeting, Mr Martin "robustly" defended himself against Mr McGuinness, who raised delays in the Grace case and also the death of Shane O'Farrell in a hit-and-run accident.

Mr Martin, according to sources, hit out at Mr McGuinness's strong contribution on the interim reports from the Commission of Investigation into the case of Grace, an intellectually disabled woman who was left to languish in a foster home for 20 years.

"There are individuals in the HSE that know what went on. They are criminals. They should be brought to court and prosecuted. We should not be afraid to chase them down," Mr McGuinness told the Dáil.

At the parliamentary party meeting, Mr Martin is said to have challenged Mr McGuinness's criticism of officials, saying they "are also entitled to their good name". He said such comments amount to an abuse of Dáil privilege, which protects the words spoken by TDs from any legal action.

The exchanges, which occurred at the meeting held in private at Leinster House, were "extremely lengthy" and "combative".

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr McGuinness said the "tetchiness" was on the Taoiseach's side and not his.

"His suggestion that I abused Dáil privilege during the debate on the Grace report does not stand up. The ceann comhairle listened intently and wrapped up the debate with hugely supporting remarks, which is unusual in itself," he said.

"Furthermore, the cynical exercise of supporting a motion while in opposition, calling for a public enquiry into the death of Shane O'Farrell and then in government refusing to do it, brings politics and politicians into disrepute. Is it any wonder that party support is in freefall," he said.

A spokesman for Mr Martin said the meetings are private and confidential. However, sources close to the Taoiseach said there was no personal criticism of Mr McGuinness for abusing Dáil privilege. It was a wider point, and warning, to TDs about the dangers of abusing privilege.

Addressing Mr McGuinness's unhappiness about the delays, the Taoiseach then explained the process, which often takes time.

"These are independent, and it is important that everyone is given a right of reply and the freedom to respond," he said.

The point was made that once an inquiry is established, it is out of government hands, as they are independent.