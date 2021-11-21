Ireland working to bring home 78 children who have been taken out of the country

The Department of Justice is currently working to bring home 78 children who have been abducted and taken out of the country.

The figures do not include children who are wrongly taken, often by one parent, to counties that are not signed up to the international Hague Convention.

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on children Kathleen Funchion said the figures are "shocking" and "incredible" and called for greater checks at ports and airports as well as the use of technology to protect children from being removed from the country.

The Central Authority for International Child Abduction in the Department of Justice currently has 67 open cases involving 78 children who have been abducted out of the country. There are also 20 open cases relating to 29 children where the minor was abducted into Ireland from another country.

The Central Authority assists parents in Ireland whose children have been taken from Ireland without their consent, to bring a case before the courts in the country they have been taken to, and for the return of the children to Ireland.

To date this year, 16 children have been returned to Ireland, representing 13 cases, and eight children have been returned to other countries.

'Worrying' numbers

Ms Funchion said the number of children who have been abducted out of the country both this year and in 2020 is worrying, considering there were restrictions on international travel for lengthy periods.

"There are questions around accountability. How exactly did they manage to leave the country and what's been done in terms of follow-up? How have we not improved our systems?

There has to be far greater checks at airports, in relation to children.

"I don't think anybody would mind having to answer a few additional questions or go through a few additional checks if they thought it was going to safeguard other children," she said.

In 2020, the Central Authority received 25 incoming applications and made 48 outgoing applications. Some 43 children were returned to Ireland, representing 28 cases and 22 children were returned to other countries from Ireland, representing 16 cases.

These figures are similar to pre-Covid times. In 2019, the Central Authority received 34 incoming applications and made 49 outgoing applications. Some 20 children were returned to Ireland and 21 children were returned to other countries from Ireland.

In 2018, the Central Authority received 33 incoming applications and made 54 outgoing applications. That year 29 children were returned to Ireland and 18 were returned to other countries from Ireland.

Since 2018, the Authority has assisted in cases where children have been taken from Ireland to 37 countries that are signatories of the 1980 Hague Convention. This includes the UK, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Ukraine and the US.

The Department of Justice confirmed that when children are taken from Ireland to countries that have not ratified the 1980 Hague Convention - which sets out protocols for the return of children wrongfully removed across international borders - the Central Authority is unable to assist and has no data on the rates of returns in these cases.

"It's actually shocking to think, even if there isn't a legal obligation or responsibility on the State surely there's some sort of a moral obligation to try and assist parents whose children have been abducted," Ms Funchion said.

At the very least it would be helpful if they had the data.

"That figure could be anything, it could be actually far worse than 78, it could be double that for all we know. At least if we had that information, it might be helpful to people who are in these situations and might be able to speak to others who have gone through similar processes."

A spokesperson for the Department said parents whose children have been removed against their will to countries outside the Hague Convention are recommended to seek consular assistance with their or their children's embassy, consulate or diplomatic mission in or nearest the country to which the children have been removed for assistance.