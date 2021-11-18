'Indefensible': Free antigen tests to be issued to TDs and senators

Antigen tests will be made available free of charge to TDs and senators in the next week.

The Oireachtas business committee today agreed to the move, which will see staff at Leinster House also issued the rapid tests.

Testing will be voluntary with the aim of being used at home. The tests will be free of charge.

It is understood at least three opposition members of the committee suggested that Oireachtas members should pay for their tests, but this was rejected.

The Government has thus far rejected the idea that free tests should be widely available, with plans to subsidise the cost in motion.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said the move is "indefensible".

“It is incredible that arrangements for antigen tests would be put in place for TDs before teachers and children in primary schools.

“The Government has now been promising for months to put in place a system of antigen testing in schools, but we are still none the wiser about the details of any proposed scheme.

"Speaking during the week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly refused to give any indication of when this scheme is likely to be rolled out.

“In that context, it is indefensible that free antigen testing would be rolled out for TDs before they are made available for teachers and children.

"Schools are under severe pressure from the current onslaught of covid cases and testing is desperately required to identify cases and suppress transmission."