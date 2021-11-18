A marginal change in behaviour could help bring Covid under control, says Nphet chair

The chair of Nphet’s modelling advisory group, Professor Philp Nolan has said that even “a marginal change in behaviour” would help bring the virus under control.

It was “not inevitable” that there would be 200,000 cases of Covid-19 in December as predicted in modelling, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. That would be the trajectory if nothing else changed, he explained.

Everything was being done to try to avert a worst case scenario of 450 people in intensive care by Christmas Day, he said.

“We’ve had a very challenging few weeks.” The mid term break in October had coincided with intense socialisation across all age groups, he said.

There seemed to be a slightly lower level of cases this week, which showed that marginal changes could get the situation under control.

“We need to reduce our contacts and take mitigation measures,” urged Prof Nolan.

If anyone had symptoms they should isolate, he said. They should seek a PCR test, an antigen test was not a substitute for a PCR test, he warned.

Antigen tests were for “asymptomatic” close contacts of confirmed cases.

There were no ‘good or bad’ tests, but antigen tests were only appropriate in some circumstances.

When asked was the HSE moving fast enough on the booster jabs? Prof Nolan said yes.

Anyone offered the booster vaccine should take it immediately. “Do not delay, every day matters when you pass the five month (since second dose) threshold,” he said.

Timing was everything and it was important to take the booster at the correct time, having it too early or too late could have an impact on its efficacy.

Meanwhile, Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has advised that public health policy which assumes a period of immunity for a period of nine months post-Covid infection should not be changed.

The advice follows 65 large studies conducted by HIQA involving more than 1.4 million people who had previously been infected with the virus.

The studies found the risk of reinfection was low within the nine month timeframe.

It also found evidence to suggest that vaccination offered additional protection to those who previously had Covid.

The majority of the studies were undertaken prior to the widespread circulation of the Delta variant so it is uncertain how applicable the findings are in the current context of relaxed public health measures and the more transmissible variant.

Based on the findings to date, reinfection with Covid remains an uncommon occurrence but it is more likely for certain groups such as healthcare workers due to their increased risk of exposure.

“Even if you have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, it is possible that you can get infected again and spread the virus to others," said Michelle O'Neill, HIQA's Deputy Director of Health Technology Assessment.

"We recommend that you continue to follow to public health guidance, and get vaccinated even if you have already recovered from Covid-19 as the vaccine will provide you with an additional layer of protection.”

Ms O'Neill also warned against extending the period of presumed immunity following infection as it may have unintended negative consequences especially at this time of very high incidence.