Taoiseach attends Remembrance Sunday event in Enniskillen

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has lain a wreath to mark Remembrance Day at a service in Enniskillen.

The Taoiseach continued a tradition begun by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012 by attending the commemorative event in the Co Fermanagh town.

He laid a laurel wreath at the war memorial on a foggy Sunday morning before standing in silence to pay his respects.

He was joined by Northern Ireland Education Minister Michelle McIlveen.

Northern Ireland Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, and Taoiseach Michael Martin during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking afterwards, Mr Martin said: “I’m very pleased to be here on Remembrance Sunday, in Enniskillen, in particular.

“I’m carrying on now a tradition that has gone on quite a number of years, in terms of the successive Taoisigh coming to this location.

“In terms of remembering those who died in past wars, and also what’s coming to mind is the terrible atrocity of 1987 in Enniskillen, when 12 people were killed and 60 injured," he said.

“It calls to mind the futility of destruction and violence, and the impact that it had on this community and so many communities on the island.

“That speaks to the need for ongoing work, to reconcile, to work together, to bring together the different traditions on the island, to share the agenda for the future.”

Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, a native of Enniskillen, attended the event in a private capacity.

Northern Ireland Minister of State Conor Burns lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service (Niall Carson/PA)

Conservative MP and Northern Ireland Minister of State, Conor Burns, was also in attendance.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries from the British Army, the emergency services and representatives from US and Polish consuls.

Hundreds of people turned out to mark the occasion on Sunday, after numbers were restricted last year due to the pandemic.

They observed a solemn two minutes’ silence.

The event took place 34 years on from the IRA’s infamous “Poppy Day” bomb attack at the Enniskillen war memorial.

Enda Kenny became the first Taoiseach to attend a Remembrance Day service in Northern Ireland when he took part in commemorations at Enniskillen in 2012.