Taoiseach confirms rollout of 'low cost' DIY Covid tests as 3,805 new cases confirmed

The rollout of subsided rapid antigen tests will be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Michéal Martin has also warned that nothing can now be ruled out in terms of the reintroduction of Covid restrictions, and has stressed the need to scale back the level of social contacts people have.

Speaking after attending the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Enniskillen, Mr Martin said "we are in a much better position" than last year as a result of vaccinations, but he added that the Government is now "extremely concerned" about the rising number of cases and hospitalisations.

A further 3,805 cases of Covid-19 have today been confirmed with 582 people now in hospital with the virus, up 26 on yesterday's figures.

"Nothing can be ruled out in respect of Covid-19, we know that by now," said Mr Martin.

The Taoiseach also ruled out providing antigen tests for free, but said the Health Minister will bring proposals to make the tests cheaper to Cabinet for approval this week.

The latest advice from National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended the wider regular use of antigen testing, especially among those who take part in what it calls high-risk activities, such as going to nightclubs and bars.

"We are looking into expanding testing and tracing, particularly antigen testing. The Minister for Health will be bringing forward proposals in respect of the wider deployment of antigen testing and also making it more affordable for people.

"We don't envisage tests being made free in the general sense, but we do want to encourage people to utilise antigen testing more frequently more regularly. Therefore we'll be looking at making them more affordable for people," said Mr Martin.

Meanwhile, Dr Nuala O’Connor, the Covid-19 lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners and a member of the State's vaccine task force, has said that the decisions people make now will influence the next few months.

“Stay at home if you have signs of infection, halve the number of social contacts over the next few weeks if you want to have a nice Christmas,” she said.

“Everybody needs to reduce the number of social contacts they have over the next three or four weeks.”

She said it clear vaccines have reduced the impact of the virus and praised the “enormous buy-in” from the public.

However, relying on vaccines alone is not enough, and people should resume following guidance around mask-wearing, hand-washing and ventilation for extra protection, she added.

“I think people are taking action too late, and there has been onward spread already,” she said.

Dr O’Connor said they are getting outbreaks in workplaces, funerals, weddings, parties.

She urged the public to risk-assess their activities.

"We need to live our lives. We can live our lives, but it is about staying safe between now and Christmas."