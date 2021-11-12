Labour Party won't rule out forming government with Sinn Féin

The Labour Party is not ruling out the idea of entering government with Sinn Féin after the next general election, leader Alan Kelly has said.

Speaking at the opening of his party’s national conference at Dublin’s Mansion House, Mr Kelly would not rule out going into government with Sinn Féin.

He said his priority is to ensure Labour maximises its potential electorally.

When pressed on whether he would rule out considering entering government with Sinn Féin, Mr Kelly said: "Whatever falls after the next election, we will judge that."

Hitting out at other left-wing parties who repeatedly eschew government, Mr Kelly said the Labour Party is not afraid to go into government, stating clearly: “We are not ruling anything in or out."

Mr Kelly pointed out that there are up to three years left in the lifetime of this government and it was not, therefore, a done-deal that Sinn Fein would be part of the next government. Such a timespan is "an eternity" in politics, he said.

Conference backs reinstating local authorities

In its opening session on Friday night, the party also passed a motion to seek the reinstatement of town councils which were abolished when Labour was last in government in 2014.

“Up to 100 towns with populations above 5,000 are left without a proper structure of local government,” Wexford councillor George Lawlor told the conference during the motion for the need to strengthen local government.

Asked about the latest letter of recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), Mr Kelly said he welcomed the recommendation to approve the widespread use of antigen testing, saying it should have happened a long time ago.

"I believe in using them. I used them this week before I came up here. I’ll use them again before I leave on Sunday. They have been part of my life for over a year," he said.

Senator Rebecca Moynihan, the party’s housing spokeswoman, said Labour will push for a referendum on the right to housing and to give renters better security and rights should the party enter government.

Mr Kelly said the Labour Party is offering a meaningful alternative to the current state of Irish politics.

“Right now, too many people are just getting by or struggling. What people want is a chance to raise their families, buy or rent a secure home, take a holiday, change their car when they need to, get a takeaway every few weeks, take a trip with their children,” he said.

“We believe in an Ireland that values care, climate, work and housing and I look forward to engaging with our members on these issues over the weekend.”