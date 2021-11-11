Watch: Emotional McGuinness slams HSE officials as 'criminals'

HSE officials who knew the intellectually disabled woman known as 'Grace' was sexually abused and did nothing about it “are criminals and should be prosecuted,” the Dáil has heard.

During a debate into two interim Commission of Investigation reports, TDs heard from Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte that two new investigations into serious failures in disability services have been launched by the HSE in the Southeast, the same area where Grace was abused.

In a powerful contribution, Kilkenny TD and Oireachtas Finance Committee chairman John McGuinness said despite clear evidence of abuse, nobody charged with Grace's care spoke out.

“Politicians will be blamed for the wrongdoing, but there are individuals in the HSE that know what went on. They are criminals. They should be brought to court and prosecuted. We should not be afraid to chase them down,” Mr McGuinness told the Dáil.

“Grace turned up, stripped off her clothes and presented lying on the floor in a sexual position. She was non-verbal and intellectually and physically challenged. Nobody reported the abuse,” Mr McGuinness said.

“Another young woman was sexually abused and that sexual abuse was reported by a HSE worker because he was concerned that she had objects put into her that would cause her a bowel problem in her future, as it did.

"It was reported to the Garda but nothing happened. There were people found locked under the stairs. There were children in outhouses. Nothing was done,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane and Kathleen Funchion said Grace was being systematically abused and systematically failed over a prolonged period of time.

“There is little doubt that key personnel within the South Eastern Health Board at the time were outrageously inept in their roles and had little understanding of their duty of care towards Grace,” she said.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said she felt like applauding Mr McGuinness’ contribution but it was not appropriate given the sensitive nature of the debate.

Waterford Green TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh asked Minister Rabbitte if any other investigations, like the Brandon report in Donegal are underway.

Ms Rabbitte confirmed there are two National Independent Review Panels (NIRP) underway by the HSE in the Southeast region.

Further debate

In an unusual intervention, Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail intervened in the debate and said the call for further debates on the Grace case are merited.

“As Chairman of the Business Committee, the call for further debate on this matter is completely warranted and the call for regular debate, if that is required, to see this matter to a conclusion, is something that we would also need to pursue,” he said.

“I do not think that I have ever heard contributions similar to the ones that I have heard today, certainly contributions from Deputy McGuinness, and indeed from Deputy Ó Cathasaigh and others, are contributions that would have left anyone with a heart deeply moved,” he added.

The Dáil also heard that the HSE targeted whistleblowers who raised Grace’s case who lost her job for speaking out.

“The really disgusting thing about this case is that it continues today through the Department of Health. The whistleblower lost her job as a result of contacting TDs about the case,” Mr McGuinness said.