Bertie Ahern: Europe must go hard against Britain if it invokes Article 16 

The British government’s negotiation tactics on Brexit have been appalling, and Europe should go hard against the UK if Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol is invoked, Bertie Ahern has said.

The former taoiseach said the game is up for British negotiators irrespective of whether or not Article 16 is triggered.

At an event in Dublin, Mr Ahern said there is now a sense of foreboding in the North that the gains made in recent decades with the peace process have been squandered, and that people on the British side do not understand it.

Officials are 'fed up'

Mr Ahern said the British have been given several rounds of concessions by the EU and have offered nothing in return.

“Each of them has been pocketed as if they gave nothing and people came back for the next round without acknowledging what has been given," he said.

It has been annoying Irish officials since July. It is now increasingly annoying Brussels. The senior people in Brussels are really fed up with it.

The former Fianna Fáil leader said things could happen next week.

“The first is the British pull back from triggering Article 16 and they keep negotiating. It seems unlikely. They can do that and drag it to the New Year," he said.

"The second thing is they can trigger it and hope Europe can give them one month’s notice to bring them to the other side of Christmas. I think they are playing the Christmas month by the way," he added.