Taoiseach: The situation around the Northern Ireland protocol is 'serious'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the situation on the Northern Ireland protocol “is serious” and the vibe around it is negative.

Mr Martin told a private meeting of his Fianna Fáil parliamentary party about talks he held with all leaders in the North today in a bid to quell the crisis. He told the meeting the general feedback from business and society in the north is that it is beneficial to have access to the single market.

“The situation is volatile and fluid but indications are better today than the last couple of days,” he said.

The EU, he said, is in solution mode and has made a strong response. He expects talks to take another two or three weeks.

"I hope we can yield a resolution but the situation is challenging and serious," he said.

Commissioner Sefcovic has provided a strong basis for negotiation. The consequences of no resolution is serious for people north and south.

The indication from the British government is that no decision has been made on Article 16, and the statements from Britain's Brexit minister David Frost have been dialling down this, he said.

On Covid-19, Mr Martin said the situation is challenging. The booster is key, and case numbers are reducing in the groups who have received it, he said.

“The third dose is highly impactful," he said. "We will be expanding the rollout of antigen testing."

Mr Martin told the meeting the conversion rate between cases and hospitalisation is not getting any higher. The impact and strain on hospitals are severe and there is stress from non-Covid presentations, he added.

We must maintain collective behaviour and expand the booster rollout to get through the winter period. We do not want to go backwards.

A number of TDs and senators complained about delays experienced by people seeking passports, saying the service is completely unacceptable.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, was among those who raised issues with the delays.

He said: “They set up a TD inquiry line and they have limited it to five calls per week, which is an insult to the public representatives and the public. The whole approach from the passport office is not on. People have a constitutional right to a passport.”

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said the Government is committed to strengthening rural Ireland and the economy.

He said the €70m investment in cheese production this week shows diversification and a vote of confidence in rural Ireland.

On the new National Transport Authority strategy, Mr Martin said the bottom line is that Bus Connects, Dart Plus, and MetroLink are all going ahead and will be going to planning in 2022.

“The opposition has misrepresented it," he added. "The focus will be on delivery and progressing these key infrastructure projects which build a sustainable transport network and help reduce our emissions.

We need to focus on delivery across housing, climate action and transport. Some who want delivery oppose every local project.

On housing, Mr Martin said the country will have over 30,000 commencements from September to September which is a good sign for 2023.

“We must meet the challenge of delivering affordable housing and rent for our young people,” he told his party.