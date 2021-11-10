Don't go to nightclubs three times a week, warns Donnelly

The Health Minister has called for the public to reduce their discretionary social contacts amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has warned case numbers are rising fast in all age groups, in particular among 19 to 24-year-olds. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 12:04
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

The Health Minister has called for the public to reduce their discretionary social contacts amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday evening, a further 3,578 new cases of the virus were confirmed, with the five-day average now 3,551, up from 2,812 the previous week.

Stephen Donnelly said that everyone must "play their part" as the nation braces for a difficult winter for the health service.

"The situation right now is quite finely balanced," he said, urging everybody to "just reduce their discretionary social contacts" for a while.

"We know that's how this virus spreads and another really important message right now is if you're symptomatic, stay at home.

"There are things working for us and there are things working against us. The number of cases continues to rise and in all age groups under 75. They're rising fast.

"In the age groups from about 35 down, particularly for the 19 to 24-year-olds, the lines on the graph are almost vertical. So cases are rising really, really quickly."

Mr Donnelly said that vaccines, booster vaccines, antigen testing, and PCR testing were all part of Ireland's arsenal against the virus, however, the hospitality industry must do more.

"The majority are doing exactly the right thing and it's not easy to do. It comes at a cost to them and it comes at a complexity to them. But far too many are not doing the right thing. So we really need everybody now to just step up."

When asked if it was still safe to attend nightclubs, Mr Donnelly said "not three times a week" and "if you enjoy going to nightclubs three times a week, don't do anything else."

"It's different for each person," he said.

"There are people who might want to go to nightclubs several times a week, there are the people who might want to go to the pub. There are other people who might like to spend a lot of time in friends houses, so really, it's about just for each of us.

"Have a think about the number of people you're going to meet this week in whatever setting it is and just look to bring it down, particularly indoors. Just pull it back a bit.

"The modelling from Professor Nolan shows is that it's a relatively small increase in social in socialisation really has fueled this so we just need to pull that back."

Covid hospitalisations hit highest in over eight months as half of ICU patients unvaccinated

Don't go to nightclubs three times a week, warns Donnelly

