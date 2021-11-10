Covid hospitalisations hit highest in eight months but booster jabs offer hope

The postive effect of the third Covid-19 jab can already be seen among those over 80 as Professor Christine Loscher said there has been a fall in the number of new cases in this cohort. Picture: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 08:22
Michelle McGlynn

There was a 19% increase in Covid tests carried out in the community last week.

Nearly 137,000 were taken between November 1 and 7 - a 19% increase on the previous week.

The five-day moving average of cases has increased by 30% in the past week and is now 3,551.

Last night 526 Covid patients were in public hospitals last night - the highest in over eight months. Of these, 83 are in ICU.

But DCU immunology professor, Christine Loscher, does not think restrictions will be re-introduced.

Prof Loscher said the vaccine has been doing it's job and preventing the high levels of hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care that occurred in the early months of this year.

"While the hospital numbers have yo-yoed over the last week, we have seen them fall by up to 30 or 40 in the last week," she said.

"We have seen them come back again and I would expect that we will see this up and down over the next month or two until we get those boosters out."

The positive effect of the third Covid-19 jab can already be seen among those over 80 as Prof Loscher said there has been a fall in the number of new cases in this cohort.

"While the case numbers are high at the moment and they may get a bit higher, I would expect that as the booster programme rolls out that we will see case numbers falling over the next couple of months."

