Perception in Israel that Irish people are anti-Israel – Coveney

The line into antisemitism or anti-Israel sentiment has been crossed in the Dáil and Seanad, the Foreign Affairs Minister told an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday.

Simon Coveney was updating the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs on Ireland's role on the UN Security Council a week after returning from the Middle East.

He said that while he does not believe that Irish people are antisemitic, there had been times when "lines are crossed". He said that there is a perception in Israel that Irish people are anti-Israel.

"I don't believe that Irish people are antisemitic. But we need to be clear in our language when we are critical of Israel and we often are - in terms of Israeli settlements and expansion, demolitions or forced evictions.

"We need to distinguish in the language that we use between being critical of Israeli policy and giving the impression that we are anti-Israel or indeed anti-Jewish. Because that is something that would not be acceptable to me.

"I think sometimes through the language that has been used in the Dáil and Seanad that lines are crossed that shouldn't be crossed and I would ask people to perhaps reflect on that."

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon asked the Minister for examples of anti-Semitism, saying that he "rejects that completely".

Responding, Mr Coveney said he had met with Jewish people in Ireland on the issue.

He said that he felt that he was "on the right side of the line" during a Dáil motion that was critical of Israel in May, but said others had "used very emotive language". He said that Jewish people had been targeted online because of their association with Israel.

He said that he was invested in the Middle East process and wants Ireland to play its part in the solution to violence in the region. However, he said that "many Israelis see the blurred boundary between being critical of Israeli policy and anti-semitism".

Mr Coveney said that his own comments on the expansion of Israeli settlements have been consistent and that he sees settlements as illegal.

"I continue to be very blunt about the illegality and counterproductive nature of it. I think Israel would see itself as a country based on the rule of law but I am not afraid to call out the illegality of that."

The Minister told the committee that in his meetings with President Isaac Herzog of Israel he "gave the clear message that Israel must immediately halt these actions and start to take concrete and sustained confidence measures to begin some level of trust".

He said that "actions on the ground continue to undermine any effort" at a political resolution to the ongoing tensions and violence between Israel and Palestine.