Minister Eamon Ryan to travel to Cop26 following second negative Covid result

Following his initial positive test result for Covid-19 yesterday, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan TD will be travelling to Glasgow for Cop26 following a second negative result.

On Saturday evening it was reported that Minister Ryan would not be travelling to Cop26 as planned after he tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, a spokesperson for Minister Ryan said he had a precautionary PCR test on Friday, as recommended by the Cop26 organisers, though not mandatory, for those travelling to Glasgow.

"He was not symptomatic and therefore did not need to self-isolate or restrict his movements while waiting for the test result,” they said.

However, Mr Ryan received notification from the HSE that a second test was recommended, and this result showed that Covid-19 was not detected.

A statement from Mr Ryan’s Department this afternoon said: “The public health advice in this instance is that the case is de-notified, close contacts are informed and the person can continue about their business.

“Minister Ryan now plans to travel to Glasgow for Cop26 tomorrow.”

The statement added that Mr Ryan has not been symptomatic at any point and that he underwent the initial test as a precautionary measure as recommended by the organisers of Cop26.

“On receipt of the initial result he followed all HSE protocols, including self-isolation and informing close contacts.”

Minister Ryan has updated the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the Government with this information.