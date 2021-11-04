Cost of mica redress will be 'very considerable', says Donohoe

The Government must recognise that there is a "very considerable" cost in mica redress.

Taking leaders' questions on Thursday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty that the Government was committed to strengthening the scheme aimed at helping those whose homes are affected by defective building blocks.

A plan has been due before Cabinet for some time but looks set to be delayed beyond next week as talks continue.

However, Mr Donohoe said while the Government wanted to solve the issues around the current scheme, there will be a significant cost involved – with some estimates suggesting this could exceed €3bn.

"We are committed to bringing [a new scheme] forward. And while we are working on that, at the moment what we have to do is we have to acknowledge that in addition to the huge need that you or other deputies have raised here, we're also aware that the cost in relation to dealing with this issue is very significant.

"We're aware, not just of the challenges of mica, but other challenges across the country in relation to how homes have been built and what their future is. And we as a government need to ensure we are confident that we are dealing with this in a way that meets the needs that are being raised with us by those families directly, while also being conscious of the cost involved in this."

Mr Doherty said the Housing Agency was the only agency that could handle the scheme. The Sinn Féin TD said affected families were keen to meet Mr Donohoe "any time, anywhere" before any decision is made by Cabinet.

"I think that's a fair request from the families and I would really encourage you to take up that offer. These are families as you know, that are at their wit's end. These are families who have won the hearts of this nation.

These are families who are expecting this Government to have their back because they did not cause this problem. This was light-touch regulation and no regulation. This was the Celtic Tiger-era and these homes are literally falling apart."

Mr Donohoe said he was "absolutely aware of the human needs" of those families and wanted to do so in a "fair and compassionate way".

"While also being conscious that the funding that has been involved here, the commitment on behalf of the exchequer is very, very significant. And Minister O'Brien, myself and Minister McGrath are aware that as we deal with this issue, we may well have other challenges that we need to respond to in terms of the future of building within our country and we're aiming to get that balance right."