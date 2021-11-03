Action needed now to save the planet, Taoiseach tells Fianna Fáil party meeting

The planet is “in trouble” and science is telling us we must act now to save it, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a meeting of his parliamentary party.

He said progress on Ireland’s so-called just transition from carbon-heavy industries to more sustainable ones needs to be faster and his government must ensure effective delivery mechanisms to achieve it.

At the first meeting of the parliamentary party back in the Leinster House since the onset of the pandemic, TDs were subject to a Covid-cert check on entry, and seats were spaced out to ensure social distancing.

The meeting was dominated by the issues of agriculture and the climate agenda, with considerable praise voiced for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue for conducting his nationwide face-to-face tour of farms.

“It was the first time a minister has done such a thing in a long time and had such extensive engagement,” said one source.

Mr Martin said there is a need to focus on the future and protect the generations after us, saying the pledge given at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow demonstrated that.

“We must engage communities from the ground up. A key focus will be on areas such as micro-generation, offshore renewables and sustainable transport. We must incentivise farmers and partner with them in the whole area of climate action,” he said.

Mr Martin the Government wants to bring communities with it and have a communities-based response. He also told the meeting about the various world leaders he met at Cop26.

While climate change was the main focus of meetings, he said the issue of Brexit was also discussed.

Taoiseach speaks of Joe Biden's 'clear support' for Good Friday Agreement

He complimented Commissioner Sefcovic, who he said has worked exceptionally hard to provide practical solutions for Northern Ireland and streamlining many of the issues of concern that were identified on his recent visit there.

He said a partnership approach between the EU and UK was key to progressing a solution, adding triggering Article 16 would be a reckless act that would cause great harm and damage.

Mr Martin said that US President Joe Biden reiterated and was clear about the US supporting the Good Friday agreement.

Meanwhile, Offaly TD Barry Cowen said earlier that the ESB may have orchestrated the current energy crisis for its own benefit.

Mr Cowen asked, under privilege, whether the Department of Energy is robustly challenging enough to ensure competition in the energy sector is being enhanced.

The former Agriculture Minister queried whether there was a “cosy arrangement” between national grid operator EirGrid and the energy supplier is giving the ESB an unfair advantage over other firms.

He said Minister of State Ossian Smyth must clarify how the energy crisis has escalated to a stage where emergency generators are required urgently in Dublin.

“It should be explained why, despite no longer proceeding because of a recent legal challenge, ESB North Wall was initially selected by EirGrid, with support from the Department, to provide 200 MW of emergency generation without due process,” he said.

He said EirGrid is running a tender process for energy supply which as he put it has a strong bias towards an ESB power station in Dublin.