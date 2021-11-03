Taoiseach accused of 'dodging' carbon emission questions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been accused of “dodging” questions about whether the national herd is to be reduced amid sharp clashes in the Dáil.

During Leaders’ Questions, Mr Martin faced stinging criticism from Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall on Ireland’s ability to reach its 51% target to reduce carbon emissions by 2030.

In her questioning, Ms Shortall said Mr Martin was "dodging" questions about whether or not Ireland's cattle herd will be reduced — as suggested by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan — or stabilised, as suggested by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, in order to achieve emissions reduction targets.

Referring to Ireland signing up to a global commitment to reduce methane emissions by 30%, Ms Shortall suggested the Taoiseach was signing "commitments at Cop26 which you cop-out of" before the ink has dried on the paper.

Mr Martin said Ms Shortall was continually making Dáil contributions with an abundance of negativity, which he said do not recognise the advances made by the Government through its recent climate change legislation and the creation of the Climate Change Advisory Council.

He in turn accused Ms Shortall of being "somewhat disingenuous" because he said the global commitment of a 30% reduction did not compel individual countries to reach that target.

“She should read the pledge. She should read what has been signed up to. It is a global pledge, so, globally and collectively, in different ways and through different mechanisms, countries that sign up will contribute to that overall 30% global reduction in methane,” he said, adding methane did not just come from cattle, but also landfill and fossil fuel extraction.

“Through agriculture, we will also make our contribution to the reduction of methane and that will be outlined in the climate action plan we will publish tomorrow,” he said.

Ms Shortall said a statement from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Tuesday that Ireland would reduce its methane emissions by only 10% suggested that Ireland has no intention of trying to achieve the 30% goal.

Ms McDonald sought to highlight the plight of families being hit hard by increased energy costs and she called for the Government to reduce Vat on energy.

In response, Mr Martin accused Sinn Féin of “having an each-way bet” on the climate agenda and called for Ms McDonald’s party to “get off the fence”.

He said she and her party have sought to exploit measures the Government has taken that are not popular but which are very important in terms of dealing with the climate emergency nationally and globally. The Taoiseach said prices were increasing because of global factors, particularly around the supply of gas.

Mr Martin also rejected criticism from Solidarity/People Before Profit TD Mick Barry that the Government regarded itself as "the best boys in the class" on climate. Mr Barry also accused Government of kowtowing to big agri-business.

In response, Mr Martin said Mr Barry was using climate change to attempt to bring down what he calls the capitalist system in the world, even though if you take a country like Ireland, the level of State involvement here is enormous in terms of the economy and society.

“It does not fit neatly into the deputy's ideological standpoint. I reject the approach that the deputy is taking,” Mr Martin said.