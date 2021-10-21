New laws will put an end to incentivised betting to tackle gambling addiction

The betting industry “has not nobbled” the Government’s new gambling bill, a government minister has claimed as new laws are announced.

Junior Justice Minister James Browne, in launching the heads of the new bill, accepted the new laws are long overdue but have not been unduly watered down on foot of industry lobbying.

He said the new bill will put an end to incentivised betting and all betting on credit cards in a bid to tackle gambling addiction as part of a range of consumer protection measures.

These include prohibitions on the offer of inducements such as free bets, VIP or preferential treatment; prohibitions on the offer of credit or credit facilities to players; spending limits where practicable; restricting payment methods (such as credit cards); requirements around warnings and messaging; and prohibiting children from gambling and employing children in connection with gambling services.

The new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland will be in place by early next year.

Fair and open

Once established, the authority will ensure that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way for companies to make decisions in certainty; require safeguards to address problem gambling including in relation to gambling advertising; and prevent gambling from being a source of, or support to, crime.

The regulator will be given powers to revoke or suspend gambling licences and will also be able to freeze accounts and block incoming payments to providers.

The authority will have “necessary and appropriate powers” of inspection, investigation including search (where appropriate) of gambling providers and their premises.

The authority will have the power to suspend or revoke the licence of any bookmaker found to be in breach of the law, it will have powers to issue financial sanctions as well as being able to block emote or online access to a provider’s services in Ireland.

There will also be more stringent powers which include the ability to shut down a provider’s operations, freezing bank accounts and other assets as well as blocking payments to a provider.

Sanctions

Administrative sanctions of up to €20m in the case of an individual and up to €20m or 10% of relevant turnover where the provider is not an individual will also apply.

These sanctions will be subject to court confirmation.

As part of Budget 2022, €500,000 was allocated to meet the costs of appointing a CEO designate as well as non-pay related costs in establishing the Authority. This is added to the initial seed funding of €200,000 in Budget 2021. This €700,000 will cover start-up costs including accommodation and professional services.

A social impact fund will be established which will place a levy on gambling companies and this will fund addiction treatment and other measures around awareness.

A self-exclusion register will be introduced so that people can restrict themselves from being able to gamble with providers for a number of months.

Speaking to the media, Mr Browne said: “We all accept that the current legislative framework is fragmented, outdated, lacks a coherent licensing and regulatory approach, and is in need of significant reform. Now is the time to finally address this issue comprehensively, once and for all.”