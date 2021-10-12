Ladbrokes owner Entain sees revenues rise ahead of US takeover offer deadline

British gambling company Entain, the subject of a $22bn (€19bn) takeover approach from US rival DraftKings, has reported higher quarterly revenue, led by stronger betting activity at its fast-growing BetMGM joint venture.

Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as the Bwin and Partypoker online brands, said net gaming revenue rose 4% in the three months to the end of September, while revenue from online sports betting jumped 12%.