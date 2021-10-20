Taoiseach urges 'perspective' on reopening of the economy

The Taoiseach has called on people to have a “sense of perspective” on the further reopening of the economy as hospital admissions rise.
Those in working hospitality, who are still waiting for guidelines ahead of Friday’s further easing of restrictions, have hit out at a lack of clarity provided by the Government.
However, Micheál Martin said the situation in hospitals in ICU has deteriorated in the past two weeks with 462 patients receiving care this morning adding that this is “the context in which we have announced a cautious reopening”.
Mr Martin said: "To be honest, my main concern is to protect public health and for people’s safety and lives, and we need to get a sense of perspective.
"Two weeks ago we weren't anticipating these restrictions. The virus has taken a turn for the worse."
He said the same assertions around a lack of clarity had been made with previous reopenings adding that there had been “heated debate” around the vaccine cert.
Mr Martin said that the Government had decided, on the advice of Nphet, to reopen with protective measures in place. He said work will continue with the sector to resolve those issues.
"The alternative would have been to pause and not reopen at all," he told reporters.