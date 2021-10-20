Dozens of children travel from Donegal to the Dáil to plead for Mica resolution

The Taoiseach says he was "not aware" he had been invited to meet children who live in Mica-affected homes.

Up to 100 children travelled from Donegal on Wednesday morning to protest outside Leinster House and hand-deliver letters detailing their experience living in crumbling houses.

Mr Martin said his office "weren't aware" after checking correspondence that the group had sent an invitation for him to meet them, despite a number of government ministers, including Norma Foley and Roderic O'Gorman attending.

Micheál Martin was taken to task during Leader's Questions on the issue by Mary Lou McDonald who said families in Donegal, Sligo, Clare and Mayo "had enough tea and sympathy from government and now they want a solution."

The Sinn Féin president read aloud from one letter from a 12-year-old girl who said 15 people in her class live in a mica-affected home and are forced to comfort each other through the anxiety of their houses falling on top of them.

Schoolchildren protesting the mica crisis at the gates of the Dáil.

The Taoiseach noted he had travelled to Donegal and met those affected by the issue this year.

"The situation is shocking," he said.

We want to get this comprehensively resolved for the owners of the homes, and the homes are in terrible condition in many instances, and there's a range of issues that have to be addressed

"There will have to be an enormous provision to deal with the mica situation to refurbish housing, to give guarantees, to give a long term situation that underpins people's sense of security in relation to their homes because there's a whole range of actors here in terms of insurance, in terms of the other people who have left the scene, so to speak.

"It seems to me, the government is now the one agency that can help residents, the owners of these homes and the government intends to do that."

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is due to brief ministers on the revised Mica redress scheme this week on how the government plans to compensate those living in homes with defective blocks.

Children from across Donegal march up Kildare Street.

The Taoiseach added that any redress scheme will have implications "for other situations in relationship to housing, so we're very conscious of that, but suffice to say, we fully accept that for children to grow up in that situation is unacceptable.

"It is shocking that bricks were produced to that quality, poor quality which has resulted in dangerous and has ruined the dreams of many families, in terms of what is a very basic human objective in life is to provide safe secure shelter for your children and your family.

We are determined to comprehensively resolve, in the interest of the children who were picketing outside, and their families.

Mr Martin shot back that Sinn Féin had politicised the issue adding that: "No party in this house has a monopoly on the issue and you don't either."

Ms McDonald replied: "I can't think of a more a political issue and a more appropriately, political issue than protecting and vindicating the rights of children. That's politics and the political choices made around this issue are what define the agony and the torment and upset that those children endure."