Taoiseach admits 'everything couldn't be done' in this Budget

The Taoiseach says the measures announced in yesterday's Budget will bring down the cost of living "in the round" but "everything couldn't be done this year".

Responding to criticism of Budget 2022, Mícheál Martin told Newstalk Breakfast "there's only so much" the Government can do.

He said measures contained in the €88bn Budget would "protect people from cost of living increases" but we "can't do everything".

"But it certainly moves to protect people in respect of cost of living increases. And that's reflected particularly in housing and health, education, childcare, and the various social welfare increases - you can take it all together.

"For many families, that represents important increases in income and reduces charges for pediatric hospitals, increase in access to GPs up to seven years of age for children, and young people getting cheaper access to public transport and the Susi grant for third-level education being expanded. So, those measures if you take them in the round, will help people."

The Taoiseach said that 400,000 jobs will return to the Irish economy in the coming months, validating the macro-economic decisions made by his government in the last year.

Mr Martin said that the childcare measures announced on Tuesday would have to be supplemented by efforts to increase affordability next year.

We did focus on the pay of people working in the childcare sector. And we do need to improve pay and conditions for people working in early education and make it attractive. And, yes, the bulk of the measures will go to improving pay and conditions.

"And that's important because that fundamentally will consolidate and stabilise capacity in the childcare sector, because it is a big issue.

"The next issue is that the minister wants to link that to a freeze in childcare costs this year, but I would acknowledge that that in itself isn't enough. And have to do more in terms of next year's budget to improve affordability around childcare. The State is providing about over €700m towards childcare but I acknowledge that it is a huge issue for many families out there, the pressing issue for providers and a decent system generally is to attract people into the sector, and then retain them to a much-improved pay and conditions environment."

He said that the Government's moves showed a "significant change" in the childcare sector, one which would be continued over the lifetime of the Government.

Mr Martin also defended the Government's decision not to broaden the tax base or to run as high a deficit as had been signalled.

Debt is now falling as a share of national income, which is a good thing I don't think people would have seen that at the beginning of the year.

There's been quite a turnaround. But I think speaks to the strategy that we've adopted since the beginning of the pandemic, protecting companies and businesses kicking them attack so that will be coming on to the pandemic, a reasonable chance of making it through and then rebuilding up again, that seems to be working."