Fianna Fáil TD withdraws threat to quit party over East Cork roads funding

Cork East TD James O'Connor has withdrawn his threat to quit the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party.

Mr O'Connor had said that he was misled about the contents of the National Development Plan (NDP), but had what was described by sources as a "constructive" meeting with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on Thursday.

Sources said that Mr O'Connor laid out the issues of congestion facing the towns around East Cork, particularly Killeagh and Castlemartyr, bypasses for which are not in the €165bn NDP, which was launched in Cork this week.

It is understood that the Taoiseach explained that there is flexibility mentioned within the plan and just because a road isn't specifically mentioned, doesn't mean that it will not be built. Mr O'Connor was also told that the Government is "supportive" of progressing the Castlemartyr bypass to a Strategic Assessment Report and route selection by the middle of next year. The ministers also told Mr O'Connor that other towns facing such issues will be considered outside of the scope of the NDP.

The Cork East TD had on Wednesday threatened to leave the party over the omissions, saying that he had been misled.

Mr O’Connor has said that despite repeated assurances for some time, it was not until last Sunday night that he discovered that neither of the East Cork projects would be included in the National development Plan.

When asked if he felt that he was lied to, Mr O’Connor said “yes, by a multitude of colleagues.

“I feel I have been deeply misled. I am hurt.”

Speaking on C103’s Cork Today, Mr O'Connor criticised the decision to proceed with a number of other projects which require much larger budgets.

"I think it's a bit rich for the Department of Transport to be prioritising projects that will cost up to €10bn including Metro North and Metrolink in Dublin when projects in my constituency that are under €100m in value were ignored."

Mr O’Connor also criticised other local representatives, who, he said, “sought to use this as a stick to beat me with.”

“I’ve been fighting the good fight as hard as I can behind the scenes. Nobody told me at any stage that it wasn’t a runner.”

Mr O’Connor said that the by-passes should have been included in the 2014 plan, if they had then they would have been built by now.

A senior Fianna Fáil TD told the Irish Examiner that Mr O'Connor had told colleagues in yesterday afternoon that he was preparing to walk by Wednesday evening, before the Taoiseach's offer of a sit-down.