Pension age won't reach 67 until 2031

The Pension Commission report recommends a gradual rise in the pension age to 68 by 2039
Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 16:50
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The pension age will begin rising in 2028 before it reaches 67 in 2031.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will this evening announce the findings of the Pension Commission report, which suggests raising the pension age by three months every year from 2028. The report also says that a gradual rise in the age to 68 should occur up to 2039.

Chair of the Pensions Commission Josephine Feehily and the members submitted their final report to Minister Humphreys last month, with the document running to hundreds of pages.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe last month published a report which proposed linking the State pension age to life expectancy to reduce pension costs for the taxpayer.

People are living longer and the birth rate is declining so reforms will be needed to bridge the financial gap, it said.

Currently, there are about four people of working age to support each person aged 65 and over. This number is expected to fall to just over two by 2050.

Mr Donohoe said the Government will have to come up with a solution that is "financially sustainable", adding that "in any decision the Government makes there will be consequences to it".

Young and low-income workers to be hit hardest if pension linked to life expectancy 

