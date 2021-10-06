Fine Gael TDs tell Varadkar their party has lost sense of fiscal responsibility

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has rejected claims by some of his own TDs that Fine Gael had lost its sense of fiscal responsibility.

At a parliamentary party meeting, Mr Varadkar faced criticism over Budget 2022 spending promises.

Cork North-West TD Michael Creed, a former agriculture minister, and former justice minister Charlie Flanagan raised the issue with Mr Varadkar.

Mr Creed said the level of promises made ahead of Tuesday's Budget were more fitting for parties of the left.

While some described the meeting as "bad-tempered", senior sources said that it was "more robust than niggly" and said that Mr Creed seemed satisfied with the Tánaiste's answer. Mr Varadkar told TDs the idea that Fine Gael was attempting to buy votes was a "false narrative".

The Tánaiste, in what was described as a "curt" response to some TDs, asked which spending promises they would like to see abandoned, namechecking the mother and baby home redress scheme, the mica redress scheme, tax cuts, and additional money in the rate of core welfare payments.

One source said that TDs and senators were "irked" that there has been little consultation with TDs by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ahead of next week's Budget.

The issue had been on the agenda for the party think-in in Trim last month, but was dropped in favour of a discussion of the party's standing in the polls. It was discussed at last week's meeting, but sources said that this was a short 40-minute talk.

'Taken for granted'

"There's a bit of dismay that there's been more conversation with Independents than Fine Gael TDs, so people are feeling a bit taken for granted," said one source.

One source said that the tone of the meeting was evidence of a "growing sense of disillusionment with what Fine Gael stands for, that there's a bit of detachment from the base".

The meeting was held before an Irish Times opinion poll was released, with one source saying that this was "probably a good thing".

The poll showed Sinn Féin has stretched its lead over Fine Gael to 10 points.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke raised the question about a new elective hospital in Cork under Sláintecare. He said it was important that there was a full in-patient hospital due to Cork's growing population. A memo on the hospital, which has yet to have a site designated, will go to Cabinet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party met in Buswells Hotel across from Leinster House, where it was given a presentation by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien on the Housing For All document.

Galway and Mayo TDs Éamon Ó Cuív and Dara Calleary both asked for a meeting with the Taoiseach to allay concerns over key projects in the National Development Plan, including the Galway ring road, N26, and Western Rail corridor.

Mr Ó Cuív accused Green Party leader Eamon Ryan of strangling and choking road projects with red tape in a bid to kill them off.