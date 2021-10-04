Exit interviews planned for political staff as one in seven report bullying

Exit interviews for political staff working in the Oireachtas are being considered after a number of reports of bullying.

A proposed policy document, seen by the Irish Examiner, seeks to update the existing Dignity and Respect Statement of Principles and Policy implemented within Leinster House for political representatives and their staff.

The current policy was reviewed in the first quarter of 2021 and a number of "gaps" were found in terms of offering adequate reporting and complaints mechanisms for political staff.

According to senior Oireachtas sources, the move was sparked by a number of media reports of alleged bullying by political representatives towards their office staff and some cases taken to the Workplace Relations Commission.

In 2019, a survey carried out by the Houses of the Oireachtas found that almost one in seven workers in the Oireachtas have experienced bullying.

Eight per cent said they had experienced harassment such as discrimination or derogatory comments, while 3% said they had been sexually harassed.

However, the authors of the report said that it was “unsafe to draw conclusions from the small sample number relating to harassment and sexual harassment behaviours”.

"The issue is that although these staff are paid by Leinster House, they're not employed by Leinster House," one Oireachtas source said.

Some of the political parties were getting complaints about bullying and doing nothing about it.

"Where are they supposed to go? They either put up with it or leave.

"And if you're working for an independent, you're hanging by a thread."

When asked if this new policy would have been proposed without media reporting of bullying reports, the source replied: "Not in a million years."

It has been previously reported that former staff who complained to Oireachtas HR felt there was little that Leinster House could do because parliamentary and secretarial assistants (PAs and SAs) work directly for individual politicians.

In most cases, PAs and SAs work in representative's offices alongside the politician for most of the day.

PAs are paid a starting salary of €41,092 while SAs are paid €23,180.

The proposed policy document would seek to "increase awareness" of the current Dignity and Respect policy "increase participation and address factors that hinder people from making complaints" and to "increase knowledge and awareness of the supports available to political staff".

It would also seek to "promote communication and networking between political staff regardless of political affiliation".

The Oireachtas Commission, made up of a number of TDs, senators, the Ceann Comhairle and the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, have been asked to vote on piloting the new updated programme for a year, which is estimated to cost €15,000.

It has not yet been established who would carry out the exit interviews, but it is expected it would be carried out by external human resources facilitators.

The Oireachtas Commission's vision is "A parliament which works for the people", according to one policy document and the purpose of the engagement plan is "to develop and enhance engagement with political staff as members of the parliamentary community and as a vital support to members and political parties/groups".