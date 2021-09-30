Taoiseach defends free Leinster House parking for ex-parliamentarians

The Taoiseach has defended the free parking spots provided to all former TDs and senators, claiming it is a way to recognise their contribution to society.

All former members of the Oireachtas enjoy the lucrative perk of parking in the grounds of Leinster House.

Asked about this, Micheál Martin said "the role that former parliamentarians paid to our or society" has to be "acknowledged".

He added that "the degree to which former members use the facility isn't as significant as we might think in any one year".

Historians, academics, architects, and environmental campaigners have called for the forecourt outside Leinster House, which was converted into parking in 1948, to be dug up and the original grass lawn reinstated.

"First of all, I'm in favour of restoring biodiversity and bringing back green areas where we can in a balanced way."

Mr Martin said he had written to the Ceann Comhairle three years ago asking that the lawn on the Merrion Square side be sown with wild flowers, which has since come to pass.

"That has worked nicely, so we will take it step by step."

Earlier this month, a group of campaigners wrote to the Oireachtas health committee and the environment committee calling on them to examine how the gardens might be restored.

"The grounds of Leinster House are small, a drop in the ocean in tackling climate change or our public health problems, but they are symbolically large," the letter stated.

"In the coming years, many of you will stand on the plinth to expound the need for action and for change.

"How much more effective will those messages be, if they are delivered in front of a symbol of your commitment to a sustainable future?"

It is understood the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission has discussed the car park in recent months and has sought advice from the OPW on the matter.