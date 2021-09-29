Government can't rule out widespread electricity blackouts 

The Minister for Environment has said he cannot rule out electricity blackouts this winter as Ireland grapples with 'tight' supply issues.

EirGrid has identified a serious risk to security of supply arising from the long-term outages of two large power plants, at Huntstown and Whitegate, which remain offline but are anticipated to come back onto the system in October and November.

Minister Eamon Ryan said the government "can't be absolutely certain" there won't be blackouts this winter but added: "We expect to be able to manage the main problem this winter, two of our largest gas-fired, most modern power plants have been out of action, they will come back into operation next month and the month after.

"So that should allow us to manage, but this winter and the subsequent winter is going to be difficult."

Mr Ryan said there is a range of options to manage demand, adding that the government is "looking at flexibility" from big electricity users.

Ireland experienced all-time record demand peaks last winter EirGrid, in the 2021 Generation Capacity Statement, has warned demand will increase further.

Mr Ryan said EirGrid will have a central role in tackling the crisis.

"In the Climate Action Plan, every sector has to live within this carbon budget, the power generation sector is absolutely key.

"The running of fossil fuel plants as a backup was always going to be part of the plan."

Data centres

Data centres have been identified as the primary factor behind the growing demand for electricity, using 11% of all power in Ireland now. This will grow to over 25% by the end of the decade.

All large corporate users of electricity could face "amber alerts" this winter to ensure households avoid blackouts.

The alerts could see large users having to power down and manage their consumption over certain periods.

In a briefing note on Ireland’s security of supply, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) said it would take on overall responsibility to deliver new generating capacity to ensure there is enough power on the system to meet burgeoning demand, including from big users such as data centres.

"Short-term supply risk has declined due to planned return to operation of generators, but margins will remain challenging during the winter period," the regulator said.

It follows a report by network operator EirGrid which spelled out the requirements for new-generation capacity.

In the past year, the system has had to cope with the lowest volume of wind across Europe since the 1960s, while at the same time ageing power generators went off grid for maintenance. Future additional demand for power has been "primarily" driven by the number of data centres that will open up in the coming years.

The CRU has now committed to acquire 300MW of emergency capacity and longer term, it will ensure the delivery of 2000MW in gas-powered capacity for the all-Ireland energy market.