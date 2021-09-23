Mica protestors 'in it for the long haul' as they plan to 'bring Dublin to a standstill'

A representative for mica and pyrite-affected properties has rejected proposals that "most but not all" of the homes affected will receive 100% redress.

Paddy Diver, the leader of a campaign for 100% redress for owners of mica-affected homes, said his group "are not in the business of leaving people behind".

"We definitely will not be accepting this, we're all in this together, we're not going to do it," he said.

"We're in for the long haul, and that's the way it is.

There is no one here at fault, and the Government shouldn't be picking and choosing who they'll help and who they won't."

"Are they going to leave pensioners out and put them in homes? A single parent with two children with additional needs? There's too many different circumstances."

The Irish Examiner revealed on Thursday that Government is looking at options, including a compensation package that would give homeowners a certain amount per square metre or square foot and this figure would be "evidence-based" using average building costs per square metre.

Another possibility being examined would pay homeowners 100% compensation up to a certain threshold.

Officials from the Department of Housing met with the Mica Action Group on Thursday, but Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien did not attend.

Mr Driver said the group was frustrated by the minister's absence. The group has planned a mass protest in Dublin on October 8, if the Government does not concede to their request beforehand.

"Dublin is coming to a standstill," Mr Diver said.

"We'll bring the problem to them, because taxpayers are paying for Fine Gael's mistakes again."

Donegal County Council is due to hold its September meeting on Monday, where a motion is expected to be passed by a cross-party group of councillors, including those in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, calling on the Taoiseach to establish a dedicated government taskforce encompassing a number of departments, to ensure a multi-level health and welfare response for those affected.

The motion will call for the task force to include the Departments of Housing, Agriculture, the HSE, as well as a range of other services including mental health supports.

The chair of Donegal's Education and Training Board wrote to the Department of Education detailing how parents, pupils and staff across Donegal are all directly impacted with mica-affected housing seeking additional supports, however were told that the issue may require a multi-level response.

In one school alone, over 30% of staff come from mica-affected houses with over 100 students also affected who are presenting with mental issues or are living with parents who are suffering with mental health issues.

A spokesperson for Minister Darragh O Brien said: “While the work of the group continues it would not be appropriate to comment on its deliberations.

“Minister O’Brien is not a part of the working group tasked with providing a report to the Minister, however he did attend the first meeting and is due to attend a meeting next week. The meetings have been Chaired by the Secretary General of the Department of Housing and Senior Officials, the Ministers programme manager and adviser have attended all meetings, as such he is acutely aware of proceedings.”