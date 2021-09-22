Fine Gael TDs demand meeting with Varadkar over mica comments

Three Fine Gael TDs from the areas worst affected by the mica issue are seeking an urgent meeting with Leo Varadkar after his comments that a 100% mica redress scheme is not possible.

The Tánaiste all but ruled out full compensation for homeowners whose properties have been destroyed by mica, claiming it would severely impact on the public finances, as other groups, including those living in defective apartments in his own constituency, would expect the same level of support.

A mica redress scheme has already caused significant tensions within the Government, with representatives from the counties most impacted calling for a compensation scheme that covers 100% of the costs.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh, Clare TD Joe Carey and Mayo TD Alan Dillon, last night contacted their party leader seeking a meeting to discuss redress for mica homeowners following his comments.

Mr McHugh said politicians are now "morally bound as legislators to act quickly" and to provide a scheme to homeowners that fully compensates them.

"Any day now we could wake up to the news that a house has fallen down and a person has died," he warned.

While Mr Varadkar said the Government will do "our best" to provide as much support as possible, he said: "We do have to bear in mind the impact on the general taxpayer as well.

"Behind this issue, there's also the issue of defective apartments, many of them in my constituency and ultimately, it's not the Government that pays for this it's the taxpayer, it's the average working person who pays for this, even though they weren't responsible in any way for the problems that happen," he told reporters outside Dublin Castle.

Last night Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil that he intends to speak to the banks about the contribution they might make to any redress scheme.