Budget 2022: Tánaiste confirms welfare spending to rise

The Tánaiste has confirmed there will be an increase in welfare spending in the upcoming budget.

Leo Varadkar was speaking during leader's questions on Tuesday, after Labour Party leader Alan Kelly queried whether the Government had a plan to tackle the impact of inflation on consumers.

"The cost of living and prices are rising, everyone can see that in supermarkets and forecourts," Mr Varadkar said.

"What we're seeing is a return to inflation... it's very much a reality for families, for consumers, and certainly businesses.

"It is a feature of two things, largely international factors, nobody in this Government, nobody in the house, nobody in this country controls the price of oil or gas. It's [inflation] rising for international reasons, as demand outstrips supply and it's also down to the policies of central banks."

Mr Varadkar said the low-interest rate policy for borrowing from central banks was the right thing to do in the pandemic. However, he said these low rates would add to inflation if the policy were to continue, and he confirmed the Government would increase spending on welfare to counteract the soaring cost of living.

"I think there will need to be a welfare package in the next budget, it's not completed yet, it's still to be worked out, but there will need to be a welfare package, because of the fact that people on pensions and on social welfare will end up worse off," he said.

We'll also need to look at the fuel allowance, we're already committed to using some of the proceeds from carbon tax to increase the fuel allowance and we will do that.

"We will give consideration to ending the means test but all these things have a cost and we need to get that right.

He added: "We will need pay increases and pay increases are happening across the economy and we will need a tax package too, to make sure that those who do get a pay increase don't lose most of it on income tax, USC or PSRI."

Concern around electricity blackouts

On electricity supply, Mr Varadkar conceded there was concern around brownouts or blackouts this winter, and that contingency plans are in place to avoid that.

He said the Government had not ruled out maximum price orders for energy, which mean suppliers cannot easily charge customers as much as they like as their own costs rise.

However, Mr Varadkar warned such a move had created issues in the UK.

Later in the Dáil, Leo Varadkar said there should be a reward for those who worked on the frontline of the pandemic, but that it should not just be limited to essential services, noting the work of civil servants in the Department of Social Protection as an example.