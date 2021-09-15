Pilot nightclub event set for Dublin at end of month

The first pilot nightclub event will take place on September 30 in Dublin's Button Factory.
The announcement has been made by Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin as she launched the Report of the Night Time Economy Taskforce today at the same venue.
Ms Martin said that she "hopes the learnings from this event" will help the industry as it gets set to reopen in October.
The much-awaited report suggests a pilot project establishing Night-time Economy Advisors and Night-time Economy Committees in six cities and towns, as well as moves to safeguard women, supports for nightclubs and electronic music, supports for cafes to open later from Monday to Thursday and increased collaboration in the Government to encourage more outdoor activities in the night-time economy.
It suggests that more venues be brought into late night use and pilot projects be run in National Cultural Institutions around night-time activities.
A new pilot project will be run in Cork City to "encourage and support the night-time food scene".
There will also be new support for councils and new regulations around events for up to 5,000 people and longer opening hours for venues.