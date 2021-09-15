Social Democrats to table 'just transition' bill to manage climate change consequences

The Social Democrats are to table a bill to provide for the establishment of a National Just Transition Commission, almost identical to a bill first tabled by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan while he was in opposition.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore is to table the bill which defines a "just transition" as a transition that ensures the economic and social consequences of the climate emergency are managed to maximise "opportunities of decent work for all, reduce inequalities, promote social justice, and support industries, workers and communities negatively affected".

The commission, if established, would consult with the Minister for the Environment on future actions on climate, to ensure that communities and workers are not left behind.

Mr Ryan's bill reached the committee stage of the Dáil before the dissolution of the last government and saw the bill lapse.

"It was a very good bill and the unions and stakeholders were happy with it, and I'm a believer in not reinventing the wheel," Ms Whitmore said.

"He hoped the last government would support it, so I hope he will support it now in government."

Mr Ryan and Ms Whitmore's bills both call for the establishment of the commission "to oversee the bringing together of workers, communities, employers and government in social dialogue to drive the plans, policies and investments needed for a fair transformation to a low-carbon economy; to require the preparation, by certain prescribed bodies, of just transition plans".

Under the Paris Agreement, rural communities, those dependent on fossil fuels for employment and the most vulnerable to increases in carbon taxes should be considered in any legislation brought forward by a government.

Ms Whitmore has repeatedly stated that the government's Climate Action Bill does not define a "just transition", and contains no guidance as to what it means.

"We updated Eamon Ryan's bill, and added a definition of just transition and made it a bit more contemporary," she said. "I would hope that the government would support it, because it's needed, there is agreement about the climate targets, we all know we have to hit them, but how we get there is as important."

The bills are almost identical, though Ms Whitmore has set out a definition of a "just transition" and Mr Ryan's bill stated that the commission would dissolve after five years, while this has been extended in Ms Whitmore's bill.