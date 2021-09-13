McGrath contradicts Varadkar saying Cabinet memo did not name Zappone

Leo Varadkar’s claim that a memo naming Katherine Zappone as Ireland's appointment to the UN was on the Taoiseach's desk the day before Cabinet has been flatly contradicted by his cabinet colleague, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin was blindsided by the appointment of the former Minister in the last Fine Gael government, and was reportedly only made aware of the appointment at the meeting on July 27.

Mr Varadkar told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the memo had been in the office the day before the controversy broke.

"The memo with the name of Katherine Zappone was in the Taoiseach's office, the day before the Cabinet meeting," Mr Varadkar said.

However, speaking to reporters this morning at new site for Logitech International in Cork, Minister McGrath said her name was not in the memo.

“In relation to the issue of the memo being with the Department of An Taoiseach before the Cabinet meeting, it is not the case that the name of the person proposed for appointment was in that memo.

“This was, in effect, an under the arm memo, which means it's brought to cabinet the morning of the Cabinet meeting itself, and that is the first time that the name of Katherine Zappone was shared with the Taoiseach and with all of the other Cabinet colleagues.”

And when he was asked to clarify that what he was saying was that the memo that went to Micheál Martin’s office the day before the cabinet meeting did not contain Ms Zappone’s name, he said: “That is correct.”

He described the whole affair as “a sorry affair” and said it cannot happen again as “trust... absent”.

He also says he expects fellow Fianna Fáil deputies to vote with the government in the no-confidence motion against Simon Coveney.

I expect that all of the Fianna Fáil deputies will vote with the government and vote confidence in Minister Coveney when we have this vote later in the week.

“This issue has been well ventilated over recent weeks.

“It has been a sorry affair, major mistakes were made and, from my perspective, coalition government can only work on the basis of trust and mutual respect.

“And that was absent in this case, and it can't happen again.

“And from a Fianna Fáil perspective in government, we expect the full details of any future appointments to be shared in advance so that they can be considered and openly discussed in a proper way”.

Mr Varadkar’s spokesperson has been asked for a response.