Q&A: What are the implications of a no-confidence vote on Simon Coveney?

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney is set to face a vote of no-confidence against him on Wednesday. What does that entail and will it be successful?
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney TD will probably face a motion of confidence next Wednesday, in the Dáil, ahead of a likely no-confidence vote being put down by Sinn Féin. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 16:09
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

What are the implications of a no-confidence vote?

If a motion of no confidence in the Taoiseach or the Government is passed, or a motion of confidence is defeated, the Constitution dictates that both the Taoiseach and the Government must then resign. Theoretically the Government could stay in place if it loses a vote relating to a Minister, but in practice this would be almost impossible.

When will it take place?

Sinn Féin has chosen to use its speaking slot on Wednesday to put down a no-confidence motion in Simon Coveney at around 6pm. 

But the Government are likely to change the Dáil schedule and will put forward a countermotion of confidence in Mr Coveney ahead of this, likely to be around 3pm which will involve a number of speeches defending the Foreign Affairs Minister, before a vote is taken.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD. The party have indicated that they will use their speaking slot in the Dáil on Wednesday to table a no-confidence vote in Minister Coveney.
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD. The party have indicated that they will use their speaking slot in the Dáil on Wednesday to table a no-confidence vote in Minister Coveney.

How will the vote take place?

A motion of confidence or no-confidence requires a full vote. Current Covid restrictions mean the Dáil chamber is limited to 50% capacity so not all TDs will be allowed sit in their allocated seats. 

Instead some politicians will stand in the voting lobby area around the chamber and others members will be asked to sit in the public gallery to allow for a roll-call ballot.

How are TDs likely to vote?

The Taoiseach has already indicated that all Fianna Fáil members will be expected to back Mr Coveney in any vote. Sinn Féin, having tabled the motion, will vote against any countermotion put down by the Government. 

The Labour party and the Social Democrats are excepted to do the same, along with a handful of Independents. But overall, Mr Coveney will have the numbers in Government and his position will remain secure.

