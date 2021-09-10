Stephen Donnelly calls on master of the Rotunda to answer questions on filming of RTÉ doc

The Minister for Health has called on the master of the Rotunda to answer questions as to why a film crew was allowed into the hospital when partners were prevented from attending.

The RTÉ show, The Rotunda, which films the maternity hospital, aired this week. It sparked huge public backlash after fathers and partners were prevented from attending their child's birth and other pregnancy-related appointments due to Covid-19 restrictions, while a camera crew was granted access.

Stephen Donnelly has said he is looking into the issue but has called for answers from the master of the Rotunda.

"I think we certainly deserve an explanation, a statement from the Rotunda on this," Mr Donnelly said.

There's been an awful lot of very difficult cases, day-to-day access obviously for partners but what for me what has been particularly distressing is cases where there have been emergencies and partners haven't been able to get in.

"We've been working really hard with the HSE, and to get this sorted out a lot of work has been done."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin added that partners should not be facing restrictions.

"I don't think it's appropriate that partners were denied access that a TV crew should be allowed in," he said.

"I think there has to be consistency in terms of decision-making, but I'm not privy to the decision-making.

"I fully understand why people would be angry."

Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers, who gave birth during the pandemic, said she personally "was disgusted" to see the programme air.

"That camera crews had access when mums were left alone and dads were left alone in the carpark," she said.

"It is just compounding the hurt that many parents across the country feel when they remember the experience that they've been through, and I can attest to that.

"To say that you're angry probably is an underestimation of the feelings of the public have expressed."