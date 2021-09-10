Micheál Martin: Fianna Fáil will oppose no-confidence motion in Simon Coveney

The Taoiseach has accused Sinn Féin of "old-style naked opposition politics" in tabling a vote of no confidence in Simon Coveney.

Mary Lou McDonald's party will push the no confidence motion in the Foreign Affairs Minister when the Dáil returns next week over his involvement in Katherine Zappone's special envoy appointment.

Micheál Martin has said he expects all members of Fianna Fáil to vote confidence in the Fine Gael minister, stating: “The rules of the party are clear."

It comes after a lengthy and at times tense discussion at the Fianna Fáil think-in last night, during which members hit out at the party's general election performance and an overly centralised leadership approach.

Mr Martin said in any party "criticism is always important" and he welcomed the "frank and honest" views expressed by members at the think-in, which continues in Co Cavan today.

Confirming the motion of no confidence, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said his party was left with no other option as the Taoiseach has failed to properly address the matter.

Sinn Féin says the process of appointing the former minister as a UN Special Envoy lacked transparency and Mr Coveney must be held to account.

However, Mr Martin hit out at the move claiming it is a "bit rich" of Sinn Féin as he said the "facts are there" when it comes to "Sinn Féin cronyism in terms of appointments".

"It's an attempt to divide and conquer and it's a bit rich for Sinn Féin to be putting forward a vote of no confidence on the issue of cronyism. One only has to look at how they performed in government with wholesale appointment of past ministers and former members," he said.

Mr Martin said Mr Covney has apologised for the way in which the appointment had come to Cabinet and it will not happen again.

"I do not believe this merits the removal of a minister in terms of the appointment of a part-time envoy, I simply do not believe it would be a proportionate response," Mr Martin said.