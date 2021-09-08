Catherine Martin 'disappointed' Greens won't sanction Brian Leddin over Whatsapp remarks

Catherine Martin says she has told Brian Leddin that the language used about a female councillor was "repulsive and degrading".

The Minister for Tourism, and former head of the Oireachtas Women's Caucus says she is disappointed that the Green Party will not sanction her colleague after screenshots of a Whatsapp group showed Mr Leddin calling Limerick councillor Elisa O'Donovan "unhinged" and saying she "craved fame", and remaining silent when others degraded her in further messages.

The Limerick City TD appeared before the executive committee of the Green Party where his apology was accepted and he will not be formally sanctioned.

'I believe silence is an enabler'

"Firstly I'd like to say that the language that was revealed in that Whatsapp, in my opinion, was repulsive, demeaning and misogynistic," Ms Martin said. "It's just really disgusting.

"And I know there was a meeting of the executive committee of the party last week.

To me, it's not just language used, but I believe silence is an enabler, and as a woman in politics, I'm really aware of that, as the founder of the caucus I'm very aware of that too.

"I said that to the leadership, and I've said it to Brian himself, my thoughts on the day that was revealed, I spoke with the management committee and to Brian.

"That executive committee met last week, I was on unavoidable government business, they issued a statement so I've made it known and I've conveyed my disappointment with the statement that was issued.

Issue about the way women are treated in public life

I am disappointed that there seems to be, in my opinion, a lack of understanding of the hurt caused to the women who were the target of this but the hurt to all women who feel they are constantly being targeted.

"I'm not talking about the Green Party in general but there is an issue here with how women are treated in public life and when it comes to the party it's perceived, I suppose as a trivialisation of this hurt to women too and that is something I have conveyed to the management committee of the party.

"I respect the decision that they took, it's a democratically-elected body in the party, but I would presume that this will be discussed at the party's think-in next week."

Mr Leddin, who is chair of the Oireachtas environment and climate action committee apologised on Saturday night for some comments he made in a Whatsapp group he set up four years ago.