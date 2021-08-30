'No space' for demeaning comments says Eamon Ryan after Limerick TD's WhatsApp messages

Brian Leddin, Green Party TD, described Limerick councillor Elisa O’Donovan as “unhinged” and “craving fame” 
Brian Leddin, Green Party TD, described Limerick councillor Elisa O’Donovan as “unhinged” and “craving fame.” Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 14:34
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he has spoken to Limerick TD Brian Leddin “at length” over his WhatsApp group comments.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Ryan said Mr Leddin will speak to the party's executive and management committee when asked about any likely sanction.

Mr Ryan said the comments were offensive and inappropriate.

"He has issued an apology, which is correct… there is no space for any commentary which is demeaning to a person," he said.

Mr Leddin apologised for comments he made about local councillor Elisa O’Donovan.

In comments, he described Ms O’Donovan as “unhinged” and “craving fame”.

Mr Leddin, who is chair of the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee apologised on Saturday night for some comments he made in a WhatsApp group he set up four years ago.

While Mr Leddin did not make some of the most offensive remarks, he accepts he did not do enough to stop them or counter such comments.

In a statement to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Leddin admitted he was a member of the private WhatsApp group, which he said was made up of “a small number of men and women who were interested in planning and heritage issues in Limerick city”.

“Some of the language” used by some of the members was “unsavoury and inappropriate” he said.

“To be clear, I did not encourage such comments or engage with them but, on reflection, should have intervened to voice my unhappiness with such language.” The Green TD said he has since left the WhatsApp group.

Mr Leddin said he regretted his comment about Ms O’Donovan, saying it was “inappropriate” and that he has since apologised to her for it.

