Simon Harris backs overhaul of Leaving Cert and college admissions system

There "must be a better way" to decide on third-level admissions than the Leaving Cert, the Minister for Further Education has said.

Speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, Simon Harris said he is not sure the current exam and points race is "the right way to go", referring to the fact that a number of students who achieved maximum marks in the Leaving Cert could still miss out on their preferred course due to their being more students applying than places available.

A record 22 courses yesterday saw their points soar upwards of 600 this year.

Mr Harris said that this year's figures have not changed in that 50% of all students have received their first CAO option, while 80% have received their first, second or third. He said that a record 96,000 college places - 5,000 more than last year - had been offered.

He said that while he has sympathy for those who did not get their first choice, it was unlikely that extra college places would be created.

However, Mr Harris said that the conversation he wants to have is about the larger fit of the entire system.

"The conversation I'd much rather be having today is a much bigger one, it's about is the Leaving Cert the right way to go? I'm not sure that it is right for us.

We have this point right now where we convinced ourselves this is an international standard, it's not.

"Why don't we assess students on their interest or background? You could be really bad at certain subjects that you must do in secondary school, and you can still make a really good doctor.

"So the conversation that I want to have - because I'm not in charge of college admission policy, they're set by colleges - is when can we come up with a much better system for the 17-year-old in the school, that isn't just having this narrow conversation where they're told which university to apply to or what would you like to do with your life.

"If we're brave enough and bold enough as a country, and all the education partners should be able to say there's a better way, there must be a better way."

Mr Harris said that he planned to overhaul the CAO. From November, the CAO website will be revamped to include apprenticeships and further education and training in a bid to ease what Mr Harris called the "points race". The plan will be in place for this year’s sixth years.

The following year, this will be expanded to allow students to apply for further education through the CAO website.

Mr Harris was at Liberties College in Dublin announcing a new 10-year adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy strategy.

The strategy aims to ensure that every adult has the necessary literacy, numeracy and digital literacy to "fully engage in society and realise their potential". It will see 16 new coordinators hired at local levels to assist people get help with their reading, numeracy or digital skills.

“Many are afraid to ask for help because of misguided shame and believing that there is a stigma attached to having unmet literacy needs," Mr Harris said.

“This has to change."