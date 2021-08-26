Macron meets Higgins to kick off State visit

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Dublin for a State visit.

Mr Macron was greeted upon his arrival by President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The pair met with academics for a discussion on philosophy before Mr Macron departs for Government Buildings for a working lunch with Taoiseach Mícheál Martin.

Mr Macron signed the distinguished visitors' book at the Áras, writing: "Because Ireland has constantly struggled in favour of peace; because it was a land of asylum before it became a land of welcome; because its society shows solidarity and is opened.

Ireland occupies a precious place at the heart of the European dream, your invitation on this day to meet the minds which shape Ireland is a great honour and a source of inspiration. France is your closest neighbour within the EU and will remain a faithful friend for the future.

In confidence, Emmanuel Macron."

The Taoiseach and Mr Macron will host a joint press conference after the meeting, which will discuss international cooperation, the OECD tax proposal and the situation in Afghanistan.

Mr Macron will then walk to Trinity College where he will take in the Long Room library, speaking to students.

He will then meet French entrepreneurs at the Guinness Enterprise Centre, before returning to Áras an Uachtaráin for an official dinner with President Higgins.