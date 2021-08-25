French president Emmanuel Macron to make first visit to Ireland

French president Emmanuel Macron is to spend the day in Dublin on Thursday, his first visit to Ireland since entering office.
Mr Macron had pledged during his election campaign to visit all 27 EU states, with Ireland just one of four he is yet to tour. Mr Macron will meet with President Michael D Higgins during his visit, taking part in an academic discussion at Áras an Uachtaráin.
He will then have a working lunch with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings, where the two will discuss Brexit, the future of the EU, international cooperation, and extracting citizens from Afghanistan. The two will hold a joint press conference after the lunch, before walking the streets of Dublin to mark the centenary of the publication ofnext year.
President Macron will then visit Trinity College Dublin, where he will view the Long Room Library and will engage students in a conversation on a series of topics.
Mr Macron will also visit the Guinness Enterprise Centre where he will meet with Irish and French entrepreneurs based in the facility and discuss the impact this centre has had on the development of its local area before returning to the Áras for an official dinner with President Higgins.
During the visit, French officials will discuss "greater cooperation" with their Irish counterparts, including discussions on tax policy and the Celtic Interconnector plan, which will hook Ireland up to the continental power grid.