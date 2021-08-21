'It's never too late' - HSE CEO urges unvaccinated people to get Covid jab

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has urged the public not to dismiss advice of the country’s top medics and said that those who decide not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 are putting others at risk.

In a tweet this morning, Mr Reid said it was “never too late” for people to come forward for the Covid-19 vaccine.

"You may decide to ignore strong advice today from many of the top medics in the country,” he said.

“But please don't dismiss it. If, as an adult, you decide not to be vaccinated, you do put yourself and others at much higher risk.

"We won't leave anyone behind and it's never too late."

Walk-in clinics reopen

Meanwhile, a number of vaccination clinics across the country have reopened this weekend for anyone over the age of 16 who wants to get either their first or second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Anyone attending the clinics must provide their contact details, a form of photo identification, their Eircode, and their PPS number.

Vaccination appointments at the clinics can also be pre-booked online.

Those attending for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must have had their first shot at least three weeks beforehand, while those attending for their second Moderna jab must have received their first at least 4 weeks ago.

A list of the walk-in clinics can be read below. There are some walk-in clinics for second doses of specific vaccines only.

Carlow: Carlow Institute of Technology (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Saturday, Aug 21 - 9:15am to 12:15pm) Cork: City Hall Cork (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Saturday 1pm to 4pm and Sunday 11am to 2pm); Donegal: Letterkenny Institute of Technology (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Sunday, August 22, 1:30pm - 4:00pm), (Moderna dose 2 - Saturday, August 21, 1:30pm - 4:00pm) Dublin: - Aviva Stadium (AstraZeneca dose 2 - Wednesday, August 25, 4:15pm to 6pm) - UCD O'Reilly Hall (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Sunday August 22, 1pm to 6pm; Monday, August 23, 11:30am to 2pm; Thursday 26 August 26, 10:30am to 2pm; Friday August 27, 10:30am to 2pm) - National Show Centre (Pfizer dose 1 - Saturday, August 21, 8:30am to 12:30pm) Galway: Galway Racecourse (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Saturday, August 21, 9am - 12:30pm; Sunday, August 22, 9am - 12:30pm) Kildare: Punchestown Racecourse (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Sunday, August 22, 10am to 12:30pm) Mayo: Breaffy House Resort (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Sunday, August 22, 9am - 1pm), (Moderna dose 2 - Sunday, August 22, 2pm - 5pm) Meath: - Fairyhouse Racecourse (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Saturday, August, 22, 11am to 4pm; Monday, August 23, 1pm to 4pm; Tuesday, August 24, 1pm to 4pm; Wednesday, August 25, 1:30pm to 4pm; Friday, August 25, 12pm to 4pm) - Simonstown GAA Club, Navan (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Sunday, August 22, 9:30am to 12pm) Monaghan: Glencarn Hotel (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - 9am to 5pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30pm to 5pm Saturday and Sunday; 9am to 1pm Monday and Wednesday Roscommon: Kilbride Community Centre (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Saturday, August 21, 9:15am - 4:10pm), (Moderna dose 1 and 2 - Sunday, August 22, 9:15am - 12:10pm Sligo: Sligo Institute of Technology (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Saturday, August 21, 12:00pm - 5:00pm), Moderna dose 1 and 2 - Sunday, August 22, 9:15am - 12:30pm) Tipperary: Clonmel Park Hotel (Pfizer dose 1 only - Saturday, August 21, 1pm to 4pm) Waterford: Waterford Institute of Technology Sports Campus (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Saturday, August 21, 11am to 2pm; Sunday August 22, 11am to 2pm) Wexford: - Astro Active Centre (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Saturday, August 21, 9:00am to 5:00pm) Wicklow: Shoreline Leisure Centre (Pfizer dose 1 and 2 - Sundaym August 22, 8:30am to 12:30pm)

The information above is subject to change. More information can be found on the HSE website

'Concerning' case rise

According to the latest statistics, 90% of adults have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Around 84% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Last night, officials at the Department of Health confirmed 2,098 new cases of Covid-19 - the second time the daily case total has surpassed the 2,000 mark this week.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said the rise in cases was "concerning."

"To protect everyone and to safeguard the progress we have made, please follow the public health advice to limit transmission of Covid-19," he said.

"If you display symptoms of Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately."

The CMO urged anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to arrange an appointment for a jab.

"While it is possible for fully vaccinated individuals to become infected with Covid-19 and pass the virus on to others, vaccines also remain effective in significantly reducing this risk."