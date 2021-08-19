Department of Health defends response to Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes

The Department of Health has strongly defended its response to Covid-19 in nursing homes, claiming the primary responsibility for safe care rests with providers.

It comes after Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) hit out at the Government, stating that key structural reforms to ensure lessons are learned from Covid-19 had not been advanced.

The Department of Health has admitted it cannot fully cost many of the recommendations of an expert report on nursing homes, which was published this time last year, due to the "varied and complex" nature of the reforms put forward.

But a department spokesperson said a number of measures had been introduced in the past number of months including the supply of free PPE, a serial testing programme for all staff of nursing homes, and the provision of temporary accommodation to nursing home staff to support measures to block the chain of transmission.

"In the first instance, the primary responsibility for the provision of safe care and service to nursing home residents rests with individual nursing home operators," a spokesperson for the department said.

Registered providers must provide appropriate medical and healthcare, including a high standard of evidence-based nursing care in accordance with professional guidelines.

"Additionally, registered providers have a legal obligation to ensure that their service has sufficient resources to ensure the effective delivery of care in accordance with its statement of purpose."

Slow pace of progress

NHI has strongly criticised the slow pace of progress in implementing the recommendations of the Nursing Home Expert Panel (NHEP) report, which was published 12 months ago.

But a department spokesperson said that the recommendations "require a mix of ongoing operational response to Covid-19 and a longer-term strategic reform".

"Those strategic reforms are, by their nature, complex and relate to whole of system issues," the spokesperson said, adding the changes would require careful consideration and substantial policy development work.

"In the case of some recommendations, substantial legislative reform may be required, something that must be approached in a measured and considerate way, to ensure reforms are delivered as intended."