Taoiseach's defence of Leo Varadkar over Zappone event 'peeving people' in Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil TDs are being contacted by furious members who are calling on the party to condemn Leo Varadkar's attendance at a private outdoor party while public health messaging said to avoid crowds.

Yesterday, the youth wing of Fianna Fáil called for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to resign.

While the senior ranks of the party have rowed in behind their coalition partner, Ógra Fianna Fáil said in a statement on Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" with Mr Varadkar's conduct after he attended an event organised by former children's minister Katherine Zappone at the Merrion Hotel last month.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accepted Mr Vardakar's explanation of his attendance at the event. Ms Zappone has since said she will not take up the role as UN special envoy on freedom of expression and opinion.

TDs are now reporting being contacted by grassroots members calling on the party to take action.

When asked by the Irish Examiner about Ógra's call for the Tánaiste's resignation, one TD said: "They've asked the wrong man to resign," in a clear dig at Micheál Martin.

"TDs have people calling them from other counties asking when are you going to take a stand against Fine Gael.

"Ógra are just reflecting what the grassroots are saying and that's what they are saying. It's extraordinary seeing the Taoiseach and others coming to defend Leo when he wasn't prepared to defend (Barry) Cowen or Dara (Calleary), and those who were sacked."

A second TD who spoke to the Irish Examiner, also said the lack of parity in sanction between Dara Calleary, who resigned from cabinet after attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last August and the Tánaiste is "peeving people," the TD said.

"There's a mixed view, but we all are looking at this at how Dara (Calleary) was treated. Even Leo Varadkar's owns senators lost the whip over the last summer. It needs to be sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander.

Either there is equal punishment for Oireachtas members, or we say last year's action was too harsh a punishment.

Sligo TD Marc McSharry said: "The contrast in tangible sanction from Golfgate through Leak-gate and now Zappone-gate proves what I have been saying for many months. Depending on who the protagonists involved are, different rules apply. If we are serious as parliamentarians in a modern democratic republic, we cannot continue like this.

"Consistency in application of the rules must trump the identity of the protagonists involved, whoever they are or whatever position they hold. In that respect, I agree fully with the sentiments of Ógra Fianna Fáil”.