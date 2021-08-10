Ógra Fianna Fáil calls for Varadkar to resign

The youth wing of Fianna Fáil has called for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to resign.

While the senior ranks of the party have rowed in behind their coalition partner, Ogra Fianna Fáil said in a statement on Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" with Mr Varadkar's conduct after he attended an event organised by former children's minister Katherine Zappone at the Merrion Hotel last month.

The statement says that as the sectoral guidelines, which have since been redrawn, are under Mr Varadkar's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, he should have been aware of them.

"This was out of step with the guidelines that the minister is charged with shaping and conveying to the Irish people. Guidelines from Fáilte Ireland at the time advised gatherings of up to six individuals, and with no mixing between tables. By the Tánaiste's own account, this was not followed.

"In failing to abide by public health guidelines, Mr Varadkar has undermined his own authority on matters of public health, but has also undermined fellow government ministers by association.

"Last year, Mr Varadkar was especially outspoken on the alleged impropriety of fellow politicians breaking guidelines in Clifden, Co Galway. Why is such a gross double standard allowed in cases where Mr Varadkar has a personal interest?"

The statement goes on to say that Mr Vardakar had "undermined the integrity" of the institutions of the State and said his response to his attendance becoming public knowledge "scars the Government".

"Ógra Fianna Fáil cannot reconcile the negligence of Mr Varadkar with the very important role he holds in Government. The Tánaiste's actions have undermined the integrity of our institutions at a time when trust in public health advice is a matter of life and death.

The way he chose to address concerns risks scarring this Government as one where the State works to serve one particular individual, rather than the public good. This undercuts faith in the government, and distracts from the good work our Fianna Fáil ministers are undertaking in their own portfolios.

"We have taken the time to asses the impact of recent events and we cannot in good conscience stand by as Mr Varadkar courts controversy, and believe it would be a mistake that a man with this kind of temperament be made Taoiseach in December 2022.

"In order to serve the country well and to regain trust that has been lost, Mr Varadkar needs to be held accountable for his role in damaging the Government.

"It is only through proper accountability that we may regain that trust once again, and it is on this basis that we are calling on Leo Varadkar to resign."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accepted Mr Vardakar's explanation of his attendance at the event, which saw Ms Zappone withdraw from the running for a role as UN special envoy on freedom of expression and opinion.