Ivana Bacik apologises for attendance at Zappone's Merrion event

'Alan Kelly has accepted my apology'
Labour TD Ivana Bacik has apologised for attending the event in the Merrion Hotel. File Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 20:27
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Dáil's newest TD has apologised for her attendance at Katherine Zappone's Merrion Hotel event.

Labour TD for Dublin Bay South Ivana Bacik this evening issued a statement apologising for her attendance at the event, which prompted clarification from the Attorney General on the rules around gatherings.

The statement said that she had been in attendance for 20 minutes and that Labour leader Alan Kelly had accepted her apology.

“I confirmed last week that I was briefly in attendance for approx 15/20 minutes at an outdoor event organised by Katherine Zappone on July 21," said Ms Bacik.

“I understood the event was within the regulations but regret my brief attendance in the circumstances, and apologise for being there. 

"Alan Kelly has accepted my apology."

The event has continued to cause controversy over a week after it was revealed to have taken place. The attendance of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar led him to apologise to the hospitality sector and for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to row in behind Mr Varadkar, to the chagrin of some within his party.

Latest

